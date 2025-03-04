Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Pakistan condemns Israel for blocking relief aid to Gaza

Staff Reporter
March 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

Islamabad  -  Pakistan on Monday condemned in the strongest possible terms Israeli decision to block critical humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, during the Holy month of Ramadan. This latest action is part of Israel’s systematic campaign to deny much needed humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinians in dire need, said a Foreign Office statement. This constitutes yet another blatant violation of international law by the occupying power, and could imperil the ceasefire agreement, it said The statement added; “We call on the international community to ensure unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza, and to hold Israel accountable for imposition of collective punishment through denial of humanitarian aid to millions of civilians.” It said: “We also reiterate our call for the full implementation of the agreement to secure a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza as well as the revival of a political process to achieve the two-state solution, with a viable, sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”

Staff Reporter

