‘Pakistan Customs some officers using tampered vehicles’

KARACHI - The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday was informed that some officers of Pakistan Customs were using vehicles with tampered number plates illegally. This was informed by the Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla. The Sindh Chief Minster directed the Minister to impound such vehicles immediately. The Minister further informed that four vehicles had been impounded. The Chief Minister Murad Shah said that no one was allowed to use chachees-punched and fake number plate vehicles across the province. He also directed to take action against unregistered, transfer letters, and fake number plate vehicles across the province.