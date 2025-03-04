Pakistan, IMF begin talks on $7bn loan review

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb briefed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team on the country’s economic situation as discussions commenced on Tuesday for the review of the $7 billion loan program. A successful review could pave the way for the release of the next $1 billion tranche.

The IMF delegation, led by Nathan Porter, was presented with key economic indicators covering July to February. Pakistan’s economic team provided insights on the fiscal deficit, primary balance, provincial surpluses, and revenue collection from July to January.

According to sources, the fiscal deficit stood at 1,537 billion rupees from July to December.

Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Rashid Mahmood Langrial, also briefed the IMF team on revenue collection.

The review talks will continue until March 15 in two phases—the first addressing technical aspects, while the second will focus on policy-level negotiations. Officials from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Planning Commission, State Bank of Pakistan, FBR, OGRA, NEPRA, and other key institutions will participate.

Additionally, separate discussions will be held with representatives from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. Sources indicate that the nine-member IMF delegation will stay in Pakistan for nearly two weeks and will also provide recommendations for the federal budget 2025-26.