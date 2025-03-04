Pakistan, IMF start talks for loan program

ISLAMABAD - Talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for first biannual review of Pakistan’s $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) started here on Monday.

The IMF delegation, led by Nathan Porter, is in Pakistan on almost two-week visit to review the economic situation of the country. The talks have started on Monday as the visiting delegation met with the officials of the ministry of finance and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Pakistan would receive $1.1 billion after satisfying the IMF delegation on economic situation during the first half (July to December) of the current fiscal year.

The major concern for the federal government on economic front is the massive shortfall of Rs601 billion in tax collection. The FBR has collected Rs 7,346 billion during the first eight months (July-February) 2024-25 against the assigned target of Rs 7,947 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs601 billion. The government would request the Fund to downward revise the annual tax collection target for the current fiscal year. The government would ask the visiting delegation that the tax collection is facing shortfall due to reduction in inflation rate and slowdown in growth of manufacturing sector.

The IMF team will meet with multiple government institutions, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Planning Commission, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).