Pakistan’s trade deficit widens by 6.33pc to $15.78b in first 8 months of ongoing FY

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s trade deficit has widened by 6.33 percent to $15.78 billion in the first eight months (July to February) of the current fiscal year.

The country’s trade deficit has increased by 6.33 percent during the July-February period of this fiscal year. The trade imbalance, gap between exports and imports, was recorded at $15.78 billion as against $14.84 billion during the same period of last fiscal year. Pakistan’s exports have enhanced by 8.17 percent to $22.022 billion during the first eight months of the ongoing financial year as compared to $20.359 billion in the same months of the last year. Meanwhile, imports increased by 7.4 percent to $37.8 billion during the July to February period of the year 2024-25 as compared with $35.199 billion in the same months of the last fiscal year.

The data further showed that the country’s trade deficit has slightly shrunk by 0.35 percent on a month-on-month basis to $2.229 billion in February this year as against $2.307 billion in January. Exports have recorded 17.35 percent decrease to $2.4 billion in February 2025. On the other hand, imports have recorded a 9.89 percent decrease to $4.738 billion in January 2024.

The trade deficit has increased by 33.43 percent on a year-on-year basis to $2.299 billion in February 2025 compared to $1.723 billion in February 2024. Imports have increased by 10.03 percent on a YoY basis and remained $4.738 billion in February 2025 compared to $4.306 billion in February 2024. Exports have declined by 5.57 percent to $2.439 billion in February 2025 compared to $2.583 billion in February 2024.

The Ministry of Finance had projected that exports, imports, and workers’ remittances are expected to maintain their upward trend. “In the coming months, remittances are likely to increase further due to seasonal factors such as Ramazan, Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha. Similarly, exports and imports are projected to improve due to the expansion in economic activity. All these factors will help to keep the CAD within manageable limits,” the ministry noted in its monthly report. The external sector position has significantly improved, driven by continued increase in exports and workers’ remittances despite an upward trend in imports. During Jul-Jan FY2025, the current account posted a surplus of $682 million compared to a deficit of $1,801 million last year. However, in January 2025, the current account recorded a deficit of $420 million, compared to a deficit of $404 million in January 2024.