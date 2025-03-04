Pakistan set for major squad overhaul ahead of New Zealand T20Is

KARACHI - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to make sweeping changes to the national squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled to take place from March 16 to April 5.

According to reliable sources, the squad overhaul will include resting senior players, injecting fresh talent, and potentially appointing a new captain for the shortest format. The insiders have confirmed that the PCB has concluded its consultation process regarding squad selection for the New Zealand tour.

While the ODI squad, under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan, is expected to see only minor changes, the T20I side will undergo a major transformation, with several senior players – including white-ball captain Rizwan, star batter Babar Azam, vice-captain Salman Ali Agha, and pacer Naseem Shah – likely to be rested.

With the absence of key players, all-rounder Shadab Khan is emerging as the frontrunner to captain Pakistan in the T20I series. Shadab, who last played for Pakistan in June 2024 during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against Ireland, has been an integral part of the squad over the years. His leadership experience with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and previous stints as Pakistan’s stand-in captain make him a strong candidate for the role.

While Pakistan’s squad will see significant changes, the coaching setup is also expected to be altered. Former pacer Aqib Javed is likely to continue as interim head coach due to PCB’s inability to complete the full-fledged recruitment process within the limited timeframe.

Additionally, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf is set to replace Shahid Aslam as the batting coach, while Azhar Mahmood and Mohammad Masroor are expected to retain their roles as bowling and fielding coaches, respectively.

The PCB’s plan to give opportunities to emerging players and domestic performers means several young faces are expected to feature in the squad. The likely T20I squad for the New Zealand series includes:Shadab Khan (captain), Mohammad Haris, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Omair Bin Yousuf, Khushdil Shah, Hassan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan, Hussain Talat, Ali Zaryab and Mohammad Ali.

With Pakistan looking to build a strong T20I side for future tournaments, the upcoming series against New Zealand provides an ideal opportunity to assess the depth of the squad and test new players under pressure. The decision to rest senior stars also suggests that the PCB is prioritizing long-term planning over immediate results.