Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza

The government of Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel’s decision to block essential humanitarian aid from entering Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Foreign Office Spokesperson criticized the move, calling it part of Israel’s systematic efforts to deny life-saving assistance to millions of Palestinians facing extreme hardship. He described the blockade as a blatant violation of international law and warned that it could jeopardize the ceasefire agreement.

“We urge the international community to ensure unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza and hold Israel accountable for imposing collective punishment through the denial of aid,” the spokesperson stated. He also reiterated Pakistan’s call for a permanent ceasefire and the revival of the political process to achieve a two-state solution, with a sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The international community has widely condemned Israel’s blockade, with Arab nations including Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan denouncing the move as a breach of the ceasefire and international law. The United Nations has also voiced concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, urging Israel to lift the restrictions on aid deliveries.

Israel imposed the blockade after the first phase of its ceasefire agreement with Hamas expired, raising fears of worsening hunger and suffering for Gaza’s residents during Ramadan. Pakistan has called for immediate global intervention to ensure humanitarian aid reaches those in need and to hold Israel accountable for its actions.