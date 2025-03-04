Tuesday, March 04, 2025
“One life is all we have and we live it as we believe in living it. But to sacrifice what you are and to live without belief, that is a fate more terrible than dying.” –Joan of Arc

March 04, 2025
Joan of Arc, a young French peasant girl, played a pivotal role during the Hundred Years’ War, a conflict between England and France. Claiming to have received divine guidance, she rallied French forces and displayed remarkable military leadership, contributing to several important victories. Joan’s capture, subsequent trial for heresy and witchcraft, and eventual execution by the English resulted in her becoming a martyr. She became a symbol of French nationalism and a legendary figure in history, with her story inspiring countless portrayals in literature, art, and film. Joan of Arc’s impact on French morale during a time of significant turmoil remains significant to this day.

