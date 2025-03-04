PECA Problems

As more cases are registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), the extent of its misuse becomes increasingly clear. Although the government assured the public that PECA would be used to counter fake news, disinformation, and other electronic crimes harmful to the state, the concerns of its critics are proving valid. Under this broad law and its harsh penalties, anyone who posts content that others might find offensive can now face legal action.

A recent case highlights this troubling trend. On Sunday, police registered a case against a citizen for uploading a video criticising clerics for not announcing Ramzan a day early. Authorities in Lakki Marwat claim the video contained inappropriate language, justifying the charges. However, regardless of how offensive or improper the language may have been, expressing an opinion—one that many in the country share every year around Ramzan—was never what PECA was intended to regulate.

This incident boils down to an individual making remarks that may have offended others but do not constitute a criminal act. Yet a case has been filed, setting a dangerous precedent where influential individuals who feel their dignity has been challenged can use PECA to silence criticism. The judiciary must swiftly dismiss this case and establish a precedent that PECA should only be applied in instances of deliberate misinformation, disinformation, fake news, and acts that genuinely threaten the state—not as a tool to protect personal sensitivities.