PFF announces probables for AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier against Syria

The (PFF) has announced a list of probables for the upcoming away match against Syria, scheduled to take place on March 25, 2025, in Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia.

The squad features a mix of experienced players and young talents across all positions. Yousuf Butt, Saqib Hanif, Abdul Basit, and Adam Khan have been named as the goalkeeping options.

The defensive lineup includes Abdullah Iqbal, Easah Suliman, Haseeb Khan, Junaid Shah, Mamoon Moosa, Mohammad Fazal, Abdul Rehman, and Waqar Ihtisam.

In midfield, Alamgir Ghazi, Ali Uzair, Ali Zafar, Muhammad Umar Hayat, Rahis Nabi, Toqeer ul Hassan, Umair Ali, and Moin Ahmed have been selected to bolster Pakistan’s playmaking abilities.

The forward line consists of Fareedullah, Harun Hamid, Imran Kayani, Mckeal Abdullah, Abdul Samad, Shayak Dost, and Muhammad Adeel Younas, offering attacking options as Pakistan prepares for a crucial qualifier.