PJA launches dual training programmes for judicial officers

LAHORE - The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) has launched two simultaneous training programs to enhance the skills and knowledge of judicial officers. The first initiative, a two-week Performance Evaluation Training Program 2025, is designed for senior civil judges-cum-judicial magistrates and civil judges-cum-judicial magistrates. Meanwhile, the second program is a six-day specialized training course on “Revenue Documents Analysis and Inheritance Issues” for judges of the district judiciary. The inaugural session was presided over by PJA Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem. The event was also attended by Hafeez Ullah Khan (Adviser and Director Admin), Mansoor Ahmad Khan (Director Program), Bushra Zaman (Director of Research), Irum Ayaz (Director of Training), and senior instructors Mahmood Azam, Ayesha Khalid, and Muhammad Khalid Khan. Speaking on the occasion, Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem emphasized the importance of promotion training in equipping judges with leadership skills and preparing them for higher responsibilities. He also expressed optimism that the specialized training on the judicial analysis of revenue documents would enable judges to ensure the efficient administration of justice. The 11th six-day training course on the judicial analysis of revenue documents is currently being attended by Civil Judges, Senior Civil Judges, and Additional Sessions Judges.