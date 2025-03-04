PM claims credit as inflation drops to 1.5pc

In meeting with UK HC, PM calls for collective efforts to build peace in Gaza, Ukraine.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed satisfaction at the continuous decrease in inflation related to consumer price index.

In a statement, he said the present government was completing its one year and on this occasion it was very good news. He said it was matter of great satisfaction that the rate of inflation dropped to 1.5 percent in February, 2025 which was the lowest rate of inflation since September 2015. The rate of inflation from July 2024 to February 2025 was 5.9 percent while in the last financial year during the same period inflation was at 28 percent, and this showed a remarkable decrease, he added.

The prime minister said due to the magnificent government’s economic team efforts, the economic indicators were improving with every passing day. The continuous improvement in the economy was the result of diligent teamwork, he continued.

The prime minister said all the institutions were working together for the betterment of economy and for promoting business and investment. He noted that the improvement in macroeconomic conditions had started to benefit the people. The prime minister was hopeful that inflation would come down further. He said it was top priority of the government to provide essential items to the people at low rates.

The present federal coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim league (N) is completing its first year in power today (Tuesday). Shehbaz Sharif, on March 4, 2024, had taken oath as prime Minister of Pakistan from the than President Arif Alvi.

The government has planned celebrations on the completion of the first year in power.

A special cabinet meeting would take place today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair which would review the first year in power and would also approve the future roadmap of economic development of Pakistan. The PM would unveil future roadmap at a grand ceremony at the Convention Center.

Members of federal cabinet, MPs from both houses of the parliament, coalition leaders, ambassadors, business leaders and media have been invited in the ceremony which would be telecast live.

According to official sources, the prime minister in his speech is expected to highlight major diplomatic and economic achievements made by his government in the last one year.

The sources said the major focus of the future roadmap would be focused on economic development and provision of economic relief to common man.

The prime minister is also expected to highlight the significant achievements of Pakistan’s war against terrorism including sacrifices by soldiers and officers of Armed Forces.

‘Peace in Gaza and Ukraine’

High Commissioner of the United Kingdom Ms Jane Marriott paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Prime Minister House on Monday. The prime minister conveyed his greetings to His Majesty King Charles III and wished him a quick recovery to full health. He also reiterated his invitation to His Majesty for undertaking a royal visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The prime minister also expressed satisfaction at the progress made in bilateral ties between the two countries.

While discussing the global situation, the prime minister emphasized the need for collective efforts to build lasting peace in Gaza and Ukraine. The High Commissioner said that the UK was committed to strengthening its ties with Pakistan and to continue partnering in the country’s national progress and development.