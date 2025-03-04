PM Shehbaz orders swift implementation of Pakistan-Azerbaijan agreements

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level review meeting on his recent visit to Azerbaijan, directing swift implementation of the signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements.

The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Commerce to devise a comprehensive strategy to increase Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade volume to $2 billion. He also established a committee, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, to oversee preparations for investment agreements in the energy and infrastructure sectors, following Azerbaijan’s $2 billion investment commitment in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz emphasized the need to complete all preparations before the expected visit of the Azerbaijani President next month. He also ordered the appointment of trade officers in countries with strong trade potential, including Azerbaijan, to enhance economic cooperation.

Highlighting Pakistan’s longstanding brotherly ties with Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to leveraging trade and investment opportunities with Central Asian states.

The meeting was briefed on the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum held in Baku, where 83 Pakistani and 101 Azerbaijani companies participated. Officials also reported that 13 MoUs and agreements were signed during the visit to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The session was attended by Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Jam Kamal Khan, Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr. Musadik Malik, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and other senior officials.