PM Shehbaz vows to eradicate terrorism, boost investment as govt marks one year

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to eliminate terrorism to create a secure environment for foreign investment as the PML-N coalition government completes its first year in power.

Speaking at a special federal cabinet session in Islamabad, he urged national unity, stating, “Everyone should work together instead of pulling each other down.”

Shehbaz highlighted his administration’s success in stabilizing the economy with the support of coalition partners, citing a significant drop in inflation and policy rates. He also praised cabinet members for their dedication.

“It has been a year, let alone a contentious scandal, opposition even failed to bring up a fake scandal against the government. What could be a greater achievement of yours than this,” he added.