Tuesday, March 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz vows to eradicate terrorism, boost investment as govt marks one year

PM Shehbaz vows to eradicate terrorism, boost investment as govt marks one year
Web Desk
5:08 PM | March 04, 2025
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to eliminate terrorism to create a secure environment for foreign investment as the PML-N coalition government completes its first year in power.

Speaking at a special federal cabinet session in Islamabad, he urged national unity, stating, “Everyone should work together instead of pulling each other down.”

Shehbaz highlighted his administration’s success in stabilizing the economy with the support of coalition partners, citing a significant drop in inflation and policy rates. He also praised cabinet members for their dedication.

“It has been a year, let alone a contentious scandal, opposition even failed to bring up a fake scandal against the government. What could be a greater achievement of yours than this,” he added.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1741068879.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025