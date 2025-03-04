PMD forecasts rain, snowfall in northern Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Murree, Galliyat, Potohar region, and Islamabad during the next 24 hours, while cold and dry weather is expected in most other parts of the country.

The Met Office warned that moderate to heavy snowfall may cause traffic disruptions and slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Haveli from Monday night to Tuesday morning. Travelers and tourists in these areas are advised to exercise caution due to the risk of landslides and avalanches.

In Islamabad, isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in the morning with a 40% probability.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall is likely in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Malakand, Bajaur, Mardan, Charsadda, and Nowshera, while other areas will remain cold and dry.

In Punjab, mainly dry and cold weather is expected at night, with rain-wind/thunderstorm likely in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, and Narowal in the morning. Fog patches may develop in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Bahawalnagar.

Sindh and Balochistan will experience dry weather, while Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan may see isolated rain, thunderstorm, and snowfall.

In the past 24 hours, rainfall with snowfall over hills was reported in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, northeast Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Monday, with temperatures dropping to -9°C.