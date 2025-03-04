President’s Trophy Grade-I final starts today

LAHORE - The final of the President’s Trophy Grade-I will be played between State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Pakistan Television (PTV) from March 4 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The five-day final will see the winners earning a prize money of PKR five million, while the runners-up will grab PKR 2.5 million. PTV will be led by Amad Butt, while Test cricketer Umar Amin will lead SBP. Both sides ended the group stage with 149 points each from eight outings in the tournament, winning five, losing two and drawing one match each. The final will be played under lights with the first ball to be bowled at 7.30pm PKT. For PTV, Shamyl Hussain is second amongst the runs in the batting charts with 663 runs from seven matches, with two centuries and one half-century at an average of 60.27. Another left-hand batter Mohammad Taha, fifth on the batting charts, scored 609 runs from eight matches, which included one century and three half-centuries. In the bowling charts, PTV will be relying on Mehran Sanwal and Faisal Akram – both have taken 24 wickets each. For SBP, captain Umar Amin is leading from the front in batting charts with 571 runs from eight matches.