Tuesday, March 04, 2025
PTI’s Raja calls govt deceptive, criticizes Khattak’s role

Web Desk
8:12 PM | March 04, 2025
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Salman Akram Raja criticized the government, claiming that individuals like Pervez Khattak are inevitable choices for advisory roles in a regime built on deceit and manipulation.

Speaking outside the Islamabad High Court, Raja condemned the denial of meetings with PTI’s founder and the ongoing crackdown on party members. He emphasized that the founder has a constitutional right to two meetings per week, as upheld by court orders.

On the issue of Form 47, Raja declined to comment on Sher Afzal Marwat’s statement but asserted that the election results were evident to all. He added that any decision regarding Marwat’s party membership rests solely with the PTI founder.

Calling the current era one of coercion and fabricated narratives, Raja vowed to continue resisting and hinted at having significant evidence related to the events of November 26.

Mocking the former federal minister’s appointment, Raja reiterated that in a government rooted in deception, figures like Khattak are bound to rise to key positions.

