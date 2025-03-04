PU signs MoUs with Marjan Polymer Industries

LAHORE - Punjab University Institute of Polymer & Textile Engineering (IPTE) has entered into agreements with Marjan Polymer Industries, Lahore, Pakistan, for the establishment of a joint laboratory focused on coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, and paints (CASEP) technologies. The signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) took place at the PU VC’s office committee room here on Monday. Attendees included PU VC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Director of IPTE Dr. Shahzad Maqsood Khan, CEO of Marjan Polymer Industries Dr. Muhammad Abid, Director of External Linkages Dr Yaamina Salman, and others. The MoU aims to strengthen academic-industry linkages, support local industry growth, and provide employment opportunities for students. Speaking at the event, Dr. Muhammad Ali emphasized that fostering relationships with industries was a top priority for the university. He highlighted that the establishment of CASEP laboratory would create a cutting-edge facility at the Institute of Polymer and Textile Engineering.