Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Punjab launches free solar panel scheme through digital balloting

Web Desk
10:07 AM | March 04, 2025
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the Chief Minister Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme through digital balloting in Lahore, aiming to provide relief from high electricity costs.

Under the initiative, 94,483 solar panels will be installed across the province throughout the year. Speaking at the launch event, CM Maryam Nawaz congratulated the selected beneficiaries and emphasized the need for swift implementation of the project.

"We want to provide relief to the people from expensive electricity, and there should be no delay in this regard," she directed officials.

The scheme is part of the Punjab government's efforts to promote renewable energy and reduce dependence on conventional power sources.

