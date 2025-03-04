'ReArm Europe': EU's von der Leyen unveils €800B defense plan

Ahead of Thursday’s European Council meeting, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday outlined the ReArm Europe plan, an ambitious strategy to enhance the continent's defense capabilities that would mobilize as much as €800 billion.

“Member states are ready to invest more in their own security if they have the fiscal space,” she said in a letter to EU leaders.

"We're living in most momentum and dangerous of times, we are in an era of rearmament."

Von der Leyen highlighted that an average 1.5% increase in defense spending could create up to €650 billion over the next four years.

The second major initiative proposed a new instrument offering €150 billion in loans to member states for defense investment.

“This is about spending better and spending together,” said von der Leyen, emphasizing joint procurement in areas such as air and missile defense, artillery systems, and drones.

She said the new approach would help reduce costs, enhance interoperability, and strengthen Europe’s defense industrial base, ultimately boosting support for Ukraine.

Von der Leyen also announced new possibilities for EU funding, saying: “We will propose additional possibilities and incentives for member states to decide if they want to use cohesion policy programs to increase defense spending.”

This move aims to direct more funds toward defense-related investments in the short term.

The final two elements of the plan focus on mobilizing private capital, particularly through the Savings and Investment Union and the European Investment Bank.

“This is Europe’s moment, and we must live up to it,” von der Leyen said, reaffirming her call for greater responsibility in ensuring a secure and resilient Europe.

“Europe is ready to assume its responsibilities,” she added, signaling a new era of rearmament for Europe’s security.