RWMC boosts cleaning efforts during rain

Monitoring Report
March 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has implemented special cleaning measures during rains to ensure a smooth sanitation operation.  

On the instructions of RWMC Chief Executive Officer Rana Sajid Safdar, additional workers were deployed to enhance cleanliness during rainy conditions, an RWMC spokesman said on Monday. The workers ensured the cleaning of drains to prevent water flow obstruction. Company officers and supervisors visited various areas, reviewed cleaning arrangements, and issued necessary instructions on-site.  

Four workers in both morning and evening shifts were assigned to maintain cleanliness in eight Ramazan Bazaars across Rawalpindi district.  

The RWMC CEO emphasized that the company was committed to providing a clean environment for citizens.

