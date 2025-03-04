Salman Akram dismisses rumors about Imran Khan’s health

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Raja on Tuesday rejected speculation regarding the health of party founder Imran Khan, confirming that he is in perfect condition following a routine check-up.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Raja denied reports that Khan was being denied sehri or restricted from offering prayers.

Addressing legal matters, he announced that Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, had appointed Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas as their lawyer, instructing Faisal Chaudhry to transfer all petitions to him.

Raja criticized individuals allegedly using the legal profession for political gain, emphasizing that only those assigned by Khan would handle political matters.

He also confirmed that Niaz Ullah Niazi had been appointed as Imran Khan’s official spokesperson, while Bushra Bibi had chosen four focal persons.

Regarding opposition alliance talks, Raja acknowledged discussions with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, expressing hope that he would join the alliance. However, he refrained from disclosing further details.

Raja also condemned a recent statement by Barrister Saif, calling it irresponsible, and directed Sheikh Waqas Akram to investigate the reason behind it.