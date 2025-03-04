SBP revises office, business hours for banks during Ramazan

KARACHI - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced revised office and banking hours for SBP, banks and other financial institutes during the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1446 A.H. The central bank, in a statement issued here, announced that all banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) will be open for public dealing from 9:00am to 2:00pm without any break on Monday to Thursday while on Friday business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 9:00am to 12:30pm without break. The SBP and all banks, DFIs and MFBs, during the months of Ramazan, will observe office hours on Monday to Thursday from 9:00am to 3:00pm without break, whereas on Friday office hours will be from 9:00am to 12:30pm without break. After the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, the above timings will automatically revert to pre-Ramadan timings.