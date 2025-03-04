Tuesday, March 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SBP revises office, business hours for banks during Ramazan

SBP revises office, business hours for banks during Ramazan
NEWS WIRE
March 04, 2025
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI  -  State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced revised office and banking hours for SBP, banks and other financial institutes during the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1446 A.H. The central bank, in a statement issued here, announced that all banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) will be open for public dealing from 9:00am to 2:00pm without any break on Monday to Thursday while on Friday business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 9:00am to 12:30pm without break. The SBP and all banks, DFIs and MFBs, during the months of Ramazan, will observe office hours on Monday to Thursday from 9:00am to 3:00pm without break, whereas on Friday office hours will be from 9:00am to 12:30pm without break. After the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, the above timings will automatically revert to pre-Ramadan timings.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1740988969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025