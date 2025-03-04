Schools in Galyat shut for four days amid heavy snowfall

Authorities have announced a four-day closure of schools in Galyat due to heavy snowfall and icy conditions. The Education Department has issued an official notification regarding the decision.

The hill stations of Murree, Galyat, and surrounding areas continue to experience intermittent rain and snowfall, leading to power outages in Nathia Gali, Ayubia, Thandiani, and Changla Gali.

Shahrukh Ali, Director General of the Galyat Development Authority, stated that relief operations are underway. He assured that all roads in Galyat are being cleared, with efforts focused on reopening the main highway connecting Abbottabad to Murree. Due to the severe weather, authorities have restricted tourist entry, turning back visitors to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has issued a weather advisory warning of a powerful westerly wave expected to impact various parts of Pakistan from February 24 to March 1. The system is forecasted to bring heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and significant snowfall across northern and western regions.

Islamabad, upper Punjab, the Pothohar Region, and parts of central and southern Punjab are expected to experience rain, wind, and thunderstorms, with a possibility of snowfall or hailstorms. Heavy rainfall in vulnerable areas may lead to flash floods.

Balochistan is also bracing for rain and thunderstorms, with snowfall predicted in its western, northwestern, and northern regions. Authorities warn of potential flash floods in flood-prone areas.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is likely to face similar weather conditions, with rain, wind, thunderstorms, and snowfall anticipated in the Malakand and Hazara Divisions. Northern KP, in particular, may witness heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides.