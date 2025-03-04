Tuesday, March 04, 2025
SCO sets up freelancing hub in Afzalpur, Azad Kashmir

Web Desk
2:36 PM | March 04, 2025
National

The Special Communications Organization (SCO) has established a freelancing hub in Afzalpur, Azad Kashmir, to equip local youth with modern digital skills.

The hub will provide training in fields such as graphic design, content creation, and digital marketing, enabling young professionals to leverage technology for economic opportunities.

Under SCO’s Vision 2025, the organization aims to set up 100 IT centers across Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan within two years. The Afzalpur freelancing hub marks the 62nd center established in just 16 months.

