Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Seven criminals arrested in Attock dist

Our Staff Reporter
March 04, 2025
ATTOCK  - Police have arrested seven outlaws from different areas of the district. Cases have been registered against them, and all have been sent behind bars.  

In the first case, Attock City police, on the complaint of Tahir Akram, arrested Said Ghulam, a resident of Railway Colony Attock, for issuing fake cheques worth Rs. 900,000 and failing to pay shop rent and electricity bills amounting to Rs. 575,000. The same police arrested Husnain Jani, a tailor master, for his alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy.  

In another case, police arrested shopkeeper Hafeez Khan and recovered 30 kites and 10 rolls of metallic strings. Similarly, Fatehjang police arrested Muhammad Irfan for manhandling and issuing life threats to his parents. The same police arrested Zain Deen, a resident of Waziristan, in an attempted murder case.  

Meanwhile, Attock Khurd police arrested Muhammad Asif, a resident of Sargodha, and his wife for attempting to smuggle four kilograms of hashish.

