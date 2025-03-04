Sindh Governor distributes vegetable carts among poor people

KARACHI - The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on 2nd Sehri of Holy month of Ramadan distributed vegetable carts among the poor people. The Governor announced to distribute 9 thousand carts to poor people as they could start their small level living trade.

Kamran Khan Tessori distributed 1000 carts full of vegetables among the poor people in a ceremony organized by JDC.

The Governor of Sindh reviewed prices of the vegetables and checked their weight. Later, talking to media persons, the Governor of Sindh Tessori said that no one could look with a bad eye because of strong Pakistan forces.

He said that Army Chief was strengthening the defense of the country as well as economy and in this regard investment was being brought through SIFC project.