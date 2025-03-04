Sukkur administration ensures availability of subsidized sugar

SUKKUR - The District Administration Sukkur, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dr. MB Raja Dharejo, successfully operated subsidized sugar stalls across the district to provide sugar to the public at a reduced rate of Rs. 130 per kilogram on Monday. The initiative aims to ensure the availability of essential commodities at affordable prices, particularly during the holy month of Ramazan. A total of 600 kilograms of sugar were sold at fixed points in Sukkur City, Rohri, and Pano Aqil. The stalls were managed by Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of each tehsil, with police personnel deployed to maintain order and ensure smooth operations. According to the details, 250 kilograms of sugar were sold to customers at subsidized rates near Clock Tower, Sukkur City (Fixed Point).Similarly, 200 kilograms of sugar were sold near Tanga Stand, Rohri (Fixed Point). Additionally, 150 kilograms of sugar were sold near the Old NADRA Office, Pano Aqil (Fixed Point). The District Administration Sukkur has ensured that the subsidized sugar is distributed fairly and transparently, with strict monitoring to prevent any irregularities. Deputy Commissioner Dr. MB Raja Dharejo praised the efforts of the Assistant Commissioners, police personnel, and the focal person from Kiran Sugar Mill for their cooperation in making this initiative a success. He reiterated the administration’s commitment to providing relief to the public, especially during Ramazan, and urged citizens to report any issues or irregularities at the subsidized sugar stalls.