Theatre and the Arts: A Neglected Field

I am writing to highlight the challenges faced by theatre and the arts in our society. Art is the soul of any nation, yet it remains one of the most overlooked and undervalued fields in Pakistan. Despite being a powerful medium for storytelling, expression, and cultural preservation, theatre is largely neglected. In Peshawar, very few institutions actively promote theatre, with only Edwards College and the Centre for Law and Learning Business (CLLB) engaged in theatrical performances.

On 17 February 2025, I had the opportunity to participate in a theatre performance organised by CLLB in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority. The play beautifully depicted the struggles faced by students in the arts, especially in a society that prioritises science and technical fields over creative disciplines.

One of the biggest challenges for students in theatre and the arts is societal perception. People often look down on those pursuing careers in the arts, while science and technology receive more appreciation and encouragement. Due to this mindset, institutions rarely invest in theatre, leaving talented individuals with limited platforms to showcase their skills.

To overcome these challenges, we must recognise the value of theatre and the arts in our society. Schools and universities should incorporate theatre into their curricula, and the government should support artistic initiatives by funding theatre programmes. Awareness campaigns and public events can also help change societal attitudes, ensuring that talented individuals receive the respect and opportunities they deserve.

It is time to acknowledge that both the arts and sciences are essential for a well-rounded society. By supporting theatre and creative fields, we can nurture artistic talent and preserve our cultural heritage.

MUHAMMAD ILYAS,

Swabi.