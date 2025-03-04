Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Three proclaimed offenders arrested

MONITORING REPORT
March 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI -  The Rawalpindi Police on Monday arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted in cases of attempted murder and cheque dishonour.  According to a police spokesman, the Sadiqabad Police apprehended two suspects, Atif and Asif, who had been on the run after injuring their sister in a dispute over property. The case against them was registered at Sadiqabad Police Station last year.  

Meanwhile, the Wah Cantt Police arrested Waseem, a proclaimed offender wanted in a cheque dishonour case filed earlier this year.  

The arrests are part of the police’s ongoing efforts to bring fugitives to justice.

