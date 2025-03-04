Training session held for millers on wheat flour fortification

Peshawar - A sector-wide training session for millers on wheat flour fortification and its quality assurance was organized in Peshawar by Nutrition International.

Nutrition International, in collaboration with TechnoServe under the Millers for Nutrition project, organized an awareness and training session in Peshawar. The session was attended by representatives from the Flour Mills Association and university professors.

Imtiaz Ali Shah, Provincial Programme Manager of Nutrition International, briefed the participants on the organization’s objectives and the project’s aims. He also expressed gratitude to the Flour Mills Association representatives and stressed the need for collective efforts among key stakeholders to build a healthier society.

He further explained that fortification is the practice of deliberately increasing the content of essential micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) in food to improve its nutritional quality. He emphasized that fortified wheat flour is healthy as it contains essential minerals and vitamins that our bodies require daily. These include iron, folic acid, zinc, and vitamin B12. He also mentioned that Nutrition International is digitalizing the monitoring of the wheat flour fortification process at the mill level. For this, millers are being trained to properly calibrate the micro-feeders and enter fortified production data on the Millers for Nutrition website.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial chairman and executive members of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association appreciated the efforts of Nutrition International and expressed interest in introducing a digital system in mills for fortified flour production.

During the awareness session, Dr Yasir Durrani, Associate Professor at the University of Agriculture Peshawar, and Dr Attaullah Jan from Bacha Khan University delivered special lectures. They emphasized the importance of quality and nutritious food and briefed the participants on food safety protocols, urging relevant departments to formulate policies prioritizing public health. At the conclusion of the session, certificates were distributed to the participants, and shields were presented to the distinguished guests.