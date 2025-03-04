Tribesmen build Barani Dam on self-help basis

PESHAWAR - The tribesmen of the Neki Khel locality in Landi Kotal tehsil of Khyber district have undertaken a commendable initiative by constructing a Barani (rain-fed) dam on a self-help basis to address the water shortage in the area.

According to local leaders, including Maulana Aqib Darwaish and others, the dam, built at the foot of the mountains, will prove to be very beneficial. Previously, a lot of water was being wasted due to the flow of water from the mountains, with no benefit being derived from it.

They explained that there was already a water shortage in the area, and after the construction of the rainwater dam, the water will no longer be wasted. Instead, it will be stored in the ground, which will help raise the water table. This initiative will also benefit the people of the area.

They further mentioned that the water flowing from the mountains had destroyed houses along its path, but the construction of the dam will preserve that water, allowing it to be utilized for the benefit of the residents.

This will have a positive impact on the socioeconomic conditions of the area.

Finally, they appealed to the higher authorities and government officials to support this noble effort so that the entire region can benefit from it and the long-standing problem of water scarcity in the area can be solved.