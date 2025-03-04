Trump: Then and Now

One difference between Donald Trump’s first presidential term and his return to the White House in 2025 is that this time around he appears more in control and better prepared. And despite the drastic measures of his first weeks in office, his opposition appears more subdued and less focused.

In 2016, Trump, though victorious, was not yet master of the Republican Party, whose “old guard” found him not conservative enough, a personal embarrassment, and too erratic to lead the Grand Old Party. His Make America Great Again movement had not yet demonstrated its capacity for mobilizing its ranks to sway members of Congress to fully embrace Trump and his agenda. That has clearly changed. Trump’s control of the Republican Party, its apparatus and congressional cohort are complete. His opponents have been silenced or faded into the background.

In 2017, to bolster confidence in his administration, he appointed some older, respected individuals to fill sensitive posts. Some, at times, served as a check on his penchant for unpredictable behavior. The cast of characters in the 2025 Trump White House and Cabinet are more unpredictable and less qualified to serve in their assigned posts than the 2017 appointees. The number one qualification is being a longtime Trump devotee—or having made amends and groveled sufficiently for any past opposition. The most significant difference between Trump 2017 and Trump 2025 is a more clearly defined agenda and more preparation to impose it.

When Ronald Reagan won in 1980, he arrived in Washington with a well-developed, Heritage Foundation-designed game plan to transform the federal government according to conservative principles. In 2017, Trump entered the Oval Office with an array of ideas and complaints, but without an implementation plan.

In 2025, many of the ideas, complaints, and actions are the same as 2017, but are now bolder, more thought-through and backed up by extensive plans for implementation developed by the very same Heritage Foundation from Reagan’s era. And just as Heritage helped staff Reagan’s administration with hundreds of conservatives to implement their agenda, this year Heritage boasts of tens of thousands of vetted individuals waiting to serve in the new Trump administration.

Trump and Elon Musk, his “hatchet-man,” are running roughshod over the federal government’s institutions and workforce. Entire agencies have been shuttered, and tens of thousands of workers fired or placed on leave, setting the stage for the kind of Trump takeover in 2025 that he couldn’t accomplish in 2017.

One final difference is that Donald Trump’s election in 2016 was greeted by an eruption of mass protests—with advocates for women’s rights and immigrants, for more restrictive gun laws and an end to police brutality. Protests since last November’s election have lacked the numbers and emotional intensity of those in Trump’s first term.

The threat posed by Trump 2025 for democracy and the Trump/Musk wrecking-ball approach to reform is clear. Much less attention has been given to the public’s reaction to these developments. A recent Washington Post poll indicates that the American electorate is as divided as ever—45% approve of Trump’s job performance versus 53% who disapprove. And significantly more respondents say they “strongly disapprove” than “strongly approve.”

So why the lack of intensity in the public’s reaction? The Trump/Musk “shock and awe” assaults on so many targets in just a few days have left the opposition disoriented and demoralized. Add to this the lack of Democratic leadership. Recently, an elected Democratic leader outlined his party’s approach as simply to keep proposing amendments to Trump’s budget bills to demonstrate how the GOP wants tax cuts for the rich while placing greater burdens on the working class. This, he said, would drag Trump’s favorable ratings down, enabling Democrats to win back the Congress in 2026. This isn’t leadership. It’s crass opportunism and yet another reason why no coherent or effective opposition has been mounted to President Trump’s efforts to take excessive power in his second term.

In the end, Mr. Trump’s own hubris and the contradictions between his promises and his policies will likely prove to be his undoing. Polls show that while his supporters love his bold actions, they want the lower prices and inflation that Trump promised during the campaign. But his use of tariffs and mass deportation of migrants will inevitably cause prices to rise. If his supporters’ daily lives don’t improve, Trump2 could end worse than Trump1.

Dr. James J. Zogby

The writer is the President of Arab American Institute.