Unofficial occupation of govt quarters in Ghalanai Civil Colony

Mohmand - The headquarters of Ghalanai Civil Colony in Mohmand district is facing several issues, including unauthorized occupation of government quarters by private individuals, civil servants, and pensioners.

Some government employees have even locked up their allotted houses or rented them out to others, instead of using them for their intended purpose. Residents, including pensioners and civil servants, have occupied government residential quarters without paying rent, with some even locking up their allotted homes or renting them out.

A source in the district administration stated that a letter has been written to the Accounts Office to ensure the collection of house rent from those residing in the Civil Colony. He mentioned that government employees residing in Ghalanai Civil Colony have arrears of Rs. 1 million in house rent.

To make matters worse, some families have been keeping livestock in the quarters, resulting in the destruction of plantations worth millions of rupees every year. Despite efforts to establish a successful plantation, including the planting of beautiful plants, the project has failed to take off.

Additionally, the colony lacks basic infrastructure, including streetlights, despite the presence of CCTV cameras. The issues in Ghalanai Colony highlight the need for better management and oversight of government resources and infrastructure.

It’s crucial for the district administration to take a proactive approach to resolving these issues and ensuring that government quarters and resources are used for their intended purpose.

A local resident told this scribe that the colony’s infrastructure is also in disarray, with missing streetlights and plantations worth millions of rupees at risk of failure due to neglect. The district administration’s silence on these issues is concerning, and it is essential for them to take immediate action to address these problems, he added.