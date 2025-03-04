US lawmaker introduces bill to put Trump's face on $100 note

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill introduced legislation Monday to put US President Donald Trump's face on a $100 note, replacing Benjamin Franklin.

The bill, titled the Golden Age Act of 2025, is co-sponsored by Rep. Troy Nehls.

"There has been no one who has done more to bring America into the golden age than President Trump.

"Featuring him on the $100 bill is a small way to honor all he will accomplish these next four years," Gill said in a statement.

Separately, Gill shared Trump’s photograph overlaid on a $100 bill. "Let’s make history," he wrote on X.

If passed, the legislation "states that the Secretary of Treasury shall release to the public the preliminary design of the $100 note prominently featuring President Trump no later than December 31, 2026." It would require that all $100 bills after Dec. 31, 2028 have Trump’s photo.





