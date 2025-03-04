Tuesday, March 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

US lawmaker introduces bill to put Trump's face on $100 note

US lawmaker introduces bill to put Trump's face on $100 note
Web Desk
2:48 PM | March 04, 2025
International

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill introduced legislation Monday to put US President Donald Trump's face on a $100 note, replacing Benjamin Franklin.

The bill, titled the Golden Age Act of 2025, is co-sponsored by Rep. Troy Nehls.

"There has been no one who has done more to bring America into the golden age than President Trump.

"Featuring him on the $100 bill is a small way to honor all he will accomplish these next four years," Gill said in a statement.

Separately, Gill shared Trump’s photograph overlaid on a $100 bill. "Let’s make history," he wrote on X.

If passed, the legislation "states that the Secretary of Treasury shall release to the public the preliminary design of the $100 note prominently featuring President Trump no later than December 31, 2026." It would require that all $100 bills after Dec. 31, 2028 have Trump’s photo.



Tags:

Web Desk

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1741068879.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025