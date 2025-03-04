US pauses military aid to Ukraine: Reports

US President Donald Trump has paused to Ukraine after his Oval Office clash with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to media reports Monday.

"The president has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," a White House official was quoted as saying, per reports.

Trump and Zelenskyy engaged in a fiery Oval Office exchange on Friday in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance repeatedly berated Zelenskyy, alleging he is ungrateful for years of American military and economic aid for his war-ravaged nation.

Zelenskyy departed the White House following the argument, and a planned signing ceremony for a deal on critical minerals and press conference were canceled. ​​​​​

But Trump suggested Monday that he does not believe a minerals deal with Ukraine to jointly develop the nation's natural resources is dead.

"No, I don't think so," he told reporters, when asked if the deal was dead.