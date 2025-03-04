Uzma criticised for issuing statements against KP

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru has criticized Punjab Minister for Information Uzma Bukhari, stating that she was included in the Punjab cabinet solely to issue statements against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Zahir Shah claimed that Bukhari has nothing to offer for her own province, which is why she engages in baseless criticism of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The minister made these remarks in a statement issued from his office in Peshawar. He further stated that “Maryam Nawaz needs to focus on public welfare projects, like Ali Amin Gandapur, as mere statements and self-promotion cannot lead to the progress of the province.”

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister also took aim at the Punjab government, alleging that most ministers in its cabinet are part of a corrupt mafia. He added that due to their poor policies, the people of Punjab are no longer willing to tolerate the government of Form 47.

Toru emphasized that under the leadership of the KP CM, the province is on the path to development.

, and his government remains committed to serving the public.