Vaping and Vape Expos

I am writing to express my serious concern about the growing popularity of vaping, especially among young people, and the alarming rise of vape expos that make vaping look glamorous and appealing. While vaping is often marketed as a “safer alternative” to smoking, research has shown that it carries significant health risks, including lung damage, heart disease, and nicotine addiction. The presence of highly addictive substances in e-cigarettes poses a direct threat to young people, leading to lifelong dependence.

The recent trend of vape expos is particularly worrying. These events promote vaping as a fashionable and harmless activity, targeting impressionable teenagers with sleek designs, tempting flavours, and misleading advertising. Such expos create a false perception that vaping is socially acceptable and safe, undermining public health efforts to curb nicotine addiction.

To protect our youth, it is crucial that authorities impose strict regulations on vape promotions and prohibit events that normalise vaping culture. Public awareness campaigns must be strengthened to educate parents and young individuals about the hidden dangers of e-cigarettes. Additionally, enforcing stricter age restrictions and penalties for violators will help prevent easy access to these harmful products.

I urge policymakers, educators, and parents to take immediate action to control vaping-related activities and safeguard the health of future generations. Our collective responsibility is to ensure that profit-driven marketing tactics do not override public health concerns.

ZEESHAN DANISH,

Lahore.