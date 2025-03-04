Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Vehari DPO awards medals to brave officers on behalf of IGP

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman
March 04, 2025
VEHARI  -  Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyred police officers, saying that our brave young officers have sacrificed their lives for the protection of the people and the establishment of peace in the country. Their sacrifices will not go in vain, and the Punjab Police will always stand by the families of its martyrs. He further stated that the martyred police officers are our pride, and every possible step will be taken to remember their sacrifices. Cooperation will continue at all levels to boost the morale of the police force and take care of their families. On behalf of the Inspector General of Punjab, DPO Vehari Mansoor Aman awarded medals to police officers in recognition of their sacrifices and bravery. The families of martyred police officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were also presented with martyr medals.

