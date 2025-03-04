Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Workers deplore non-payment of salaries, pensions

NEWS WIRE
March 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Mehran Workers Union of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board (HWSB) has deplored that the board’s workers have not been paid salaries and pensions for 12 months, forcing their families to starve. In a statement issued here on Monday the union’s General Secretary Muhammad Aslam Abbassi said HWSB’s workers work hard to supply water to Sindh’s second largest city while also ensuring swift functioning of the city’s drainage system.

He lamented that instead of acknowledging their services and paying them salaries and pensions on time, the department had defaulted payment of salaries and pensions of 12 months. He named some employees of the board who were under medical treatment in different hospitals but their families were unable to pay the medical bills. Abbassi said the household expenses of Muslims increase during the holy month of Ramadan which was followed by additional expenses made for celebration of Eidul Fitr.He bemoaned that the department was not even paying a heed to such woes of the staff.

