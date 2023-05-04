14 TLP activists acquitted in terrorism case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Wednesday ac­quitted 14 activists of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pa­kistan (TLP) in a case registered under terrorism charges, creating disturbance and damaging state properties. The court held that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the tri­al proceedings and announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments of the defence coun­sel and prosecution.

Advocate Malik Saleem, Advocate SK Khawar and Advocate Mohsin Raza represented the TLP workers. B Division Sheikhupura police had reg­istered a case against the TLP workers in 2021. They were accused of creating disturbances and damaging state properties.

Those who were acquitted included Asghar Ali, Muhammad Jamil, Samar Ilyas, Arshad Ali, Sala­hud Din, Muhammad Safyan, Khalid Hussain, Ad­nan Ali, Akhtar Hussain, Faizan, Muhammad Za­hid, Muhammad Nadeem, and Ahsan Raza.