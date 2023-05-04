15th amendment to AJK constitution: A political move or a public interest measure

After more than a year of waiting, the federal government has finally released development funds of over 4 billion 70 crore rupees for the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Another 12 and a half billion rupees will be released later this month.

In a high-level meeting between the secretary of the federal ministry of finance and the chief secretary and secretary of finance of the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, decisions were taken to resolve Azad Kashmir's financial problems.

A meeting between Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq was also held to discuss these issues.

The Pakistan Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, met with a delegation led by Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Monday. Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, and Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira were also present.

PM Sharif assured the Prime Minister of Kashmir of Pakistan's support for the development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the right of self-determination for the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

After receiving the development funds from the federation, the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir approved the draft of the 15th constitutional amendment, which removes the limit on the number of ministers in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

A special meeting of the cabinet was held on Monday evening at Kashmir House Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, in which senior minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Noor, government minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, chief secretary including. High officials attended.

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has set up an accountability bureau and a committee to make it an active anti-corruption agency. The cabinet approved to limit the consumption of petrol and diesel per vehicle of ministers to 500 liters, which was unlimited earlier.

The government also decided to set up a committee to review ongoing development projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) convened a meeting of the parliamentary party at the residence of nominated opposition leader Khawaja Farooq Ahmed in Muzaffarabad, and the member of assembly who participated in the meeting was considered as a member of the assembly of PTI.

Of the 52 members of the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly, 31 belong to the PTI, of which 12 formed the government with the support of the PDM by forming a forward block under the leadership of Anwar ul Haq.

The government of Pakistan is committed to providing all possible support for the development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the nation of Pakistan will always stand by the side of its Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for freedom.