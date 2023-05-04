21 new COVID-19 cases reported, positivity ratio soars to 0.72pc

ISLAMABAD-The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact countries worldwide, and Pakistan is no exception. The National Institute of Health (NIH) has reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, with no new deaths. However, the positivity ratio has soared during the last 24 hours, reaching 0.72%. There are seven patients in critical care in the country.

People who experience long COVID may suffer from neurological symptoms such as brain fog, as well as poorer dexterity and motor endurance, according to a study published in the journal ‘Neurology’. Those with long COVID also reported more negative emotions, higher levels of stress, and lower scores for life satisfaction compared to those who never had COVID. Furthermore, people in the post-COVID group who have greater changes in their brain activity are more likely to have poorer scores in many of these symptom domains.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maroof International Hospital (MIH) is conducting a clinical trial involving a COVID-19 vaccine LVRNA021 (mRNA-based) booster dose targeting the Delta BA.5 strain as well as the Omicron variant B.1.1.529.

This vaccine is co-developed by AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd., Ningbo Rongan Biological Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd LiveRNA Therapeutics Inc. The trial has been approved by the National Bioethics Committee (NBC) Pakistan and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). The Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials have demonstrated a favourable safety profile, and the vaccine is now being tested in a Phase III study. The trial is recruiting volunteers in different cities in Pakistan and is set to continue for 14 months.

The emergence of new variants of COVID-19 has prompted researchers worldwide to develop new vaccines to decrease the transmission of these new variants.