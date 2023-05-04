23 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD - As many as 23 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Fais­alabad during past 24 hours and they were shifted to Panahgah. A spokes­man of local administration said here on Wednesday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 23 beggars including 7 males and 16 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shel­ter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addi­tion to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honor­able life in the society, he added.

1781 OUTLAWS ARRESTED DURING APRIL

The police claimed to have arrested 1781 outlaws including 478 proclaimed offenders and 341 court absconders from different parts of Faisalabad dur­ing April 2023. Giving some details, po­lice spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police nabbed 349 illegal weap­on holders and recovered 311 pistols, 18 rifles, 5 guns, 9 Kalashnikovs, 5 re­peaters, one revolver and 1476 bullets/cartridges from their possession during last one month. Similarly, the police also arrested 369 drug traffickers and re­covered 161.699 kilograms (kg) charas, 1.4 kg heroin, 5.710 kg opium, 4.58 kg poppy dust and 3619 liters liquor from their possession besides nabbing 100 gamblers during this period, he added.