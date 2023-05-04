Thursday, May 04, 2023
2nd PFF Introductory Referee Course commences from 7th in Quetta 

STAFF REPORT
May 04, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The 2nd Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Introductory Referee Training Course will commence from May 7 in Quetta. After the fruitful induction in Karachi, the course will be conducted in Lahore and Abbottabad, respectively. A total of 24 participants will take part in the introductory Referee Course that will conclude on May 10. The four-day long course will be headed by Khurram Shahzad, who is FIFA MA Referee Instructor and Manager Referees PFF and Muhammad Shafiq (Instructor). Sharing his views, Manager Referee Khurram Shahzad said: “I am thankful to PFF NC for the matchless efforts of conducting the courses in different cities. We have made a successful course orientation in Karachi and are all set for Quetta, Lahore and Abbottabad. This is indeed a good medium for the participants to learn the modern trends of the game and with the help of the course they can be spotted as the top refereeing talent within the region, “ he added. 

