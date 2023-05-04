Thursday, May 04, 2023
34 criminals arrested during crackdown

Agencies
May 04, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN    -    Police claimed on Wednesday to have ar­rested 34 criminals during a crackdown launched across the dis­trict in the last 24 hours. In line with special di­rectives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and ar­rested three notorious proclaimed offenders who wanted to police in different cases of daco­ity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also apprehended two court absconders during the crackdown. Meanwhile, seven drug peddlers and nine illegal weapon holders were arrested with 100-litre li­quor, 410-gram Hashish, seven pistols and rounds respectively. Police have also apprehended eight kite sellers with kites and chemical string, one gam­bler with stake money while four others were held for illegally refilling LPG. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police sta­tions, police sources said.

