34th National Games preparations in full swing: Balochistan Secretary sports

QUETTA - Secretary Sports Balochistan Muhammad Ishaq Jamali on Wednesday said that the prepa­rations for the 34th National Games are in full swing. “The renovation work in all the venues has entered the final stages which will be completed in three to four days,” he said while talking to journalists dur­ing his visit to the Ayub Sports Complex, Quetta. Director General Sports Durra Baloch briefed the Secretary regard­ing the preparations for the National Games. Assistant Di­rector Security Kamran Khur­shid, Sohail Ahmed Khan, Abdul Rehman, Mohammad Naseem were also present on this occa­sion. Secretary sports visited all the venues including football ground, table tennis hall and handball ground. Expressing his satisfaction over the pace of ongoing work in all the venues of the complex, he said develop­ment work has entered the final stages, which will be completed ahead of time. “Holding the national games in Quetta was an honour for us that will help us build a better image of the province,” he added.