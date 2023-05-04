Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

4 arrested for supplying drugs to educational institutions

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 04, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

 Rawalpindi - According to informed sources, the police have arrested four active suppliers of a drug peddling gang, including a lawyer and a policeman, for their alleged involvement in supplying narcotics to educational institutions in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The police recovered 4.1 kg of Hashish from their possession and have filed a case against them. The detained drug peddlers have been identified as Shahab Shah, a lawyer and member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, Mudassir Afridi, a constable in KP police, Junaid, and Yaqoob. The police arrested them on a tip-off from the Cannt police station’s investigators. The two drug peddlers, Shahab and Mudassir, were supplying drugs to educational institutions with the help of two carriers, Junaid and Yaqoob. The police have obtained the physical remand of the accused from a court of law for further investigation. SP Potohar Division Waqas Khan has appreciated the Cannt police’s action, stating that the arrest of the four drug peddlers has broken the backbone of the notorious drug smuggling gang in the twin cities. He has also vowed to continue the crackdown against drug peddlers to eradicate the menace of narcotics from society.

Need for people’s courts  

 

 

 

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1683081182.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023