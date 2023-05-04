4 arrested for supplying drugs to educational institutions

Rawalpindi - According to informed sources, the police have arrested four active suppliers of a drug peddling gang, including a lawyer and a policeman, for their alleged involvement in supplying narcotics to educational institutions in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The police recovered 4.1 kg of Hashish from their possession and have filed a case against them. The detained drug peddlers have been identified as Shahab Shah, a lawyer and member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, Mudassir Afridi, a constable in KP police, Junaid, and Yaqoob. The police arrested them on a tip-off from the Cannt police station’s investigators. The two drug peddlers, Shahab and Mudassir, were supplying drugs to educational institutions with the help of two carriers, Junaid and Yaqoob. The police have obtained the physical remand of the accused from a court of law for further investigation. SP Potohar Division Waqas Khan has appreciated the Cannt police’s action, stating that the arrest of the four drug peddlers has broken the backbone of the notorious drug smuggling gang in the twin cities. He has also vowed to continue the crackdown against drug peddlers to eradicate the menace of narcotics from society.