Thursday, May 04, 2023
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes parts of Pakistan

Agencies
May 04, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck Islamabad, Peshawar, and several other cities in Pa­kistan on Wednesday. Accord­ing to details, the tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat district, North Waziristan, Islamabad and also felt in Afghanistan’s Hindukush region. The epi­centre of the earthquake was traced to the Hindu Kush re­gion in Afghanistan and was recorded at a depth of 187km. The tremors were felt across the region, and people were seen gathered in open areas to wait for the tremors to subside. The relevant authorities have issued a warning to the public to remain alert and cautious, as aftershocks may occur in the coming hours. Rescue teams have been put on standby in case of any emergency.

Agencies

