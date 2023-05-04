Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

9th,10th annual exams to start from 9 May

STAFF REPORT
May 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH - Controller of Examination Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad, Ehsan Ali Bhutto in an announcement said that Annual Examinations of 9th and 10th Class of Board are commencing from 9 May 2023 for which the process of posting invigilators and staff at exam centers, prevention of copying, and other necessary arrangements are finalised. Announcement said that for the annual examination, 150 exam centers are established throughout the division out of which 41 centers in Shaheed Benazitabad district, 54 in Sanghar and 55 in Naushahro Feroze District. He said that these exam centers include 36 for male32 for female candidates while 82 centers are common. It said that the first shift would start from 9 am to 12 Noon while the second shift would start from 2 pm to 5pm. The announcement said that the candidates are advised to reach the exam center in time with the original Admission Slip and Admit Card positively or in another case the candidate would not be allowed to sit in the examination.

Need for people’s courts  

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1683081182.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023